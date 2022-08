Special Services District:



1. Roll Call

2. Approval of Minutes

A. Special Services District Meeting Minutes 05-10-2022

3. Unfinished Business

A. Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a Parking Agreement among the West

Hartford Center Special Services ...

District, the Town of West Hartford and Farmington

Avenue Acquisitions, LLC

4. New Business

5. Communications

A. Communication from Alternate Member Karen Johnson regarding Special Services

District representation for owners of taxable commercial land use property within the

district

6. Adjournment



The Arapahoe Group, LLC application for Zone Change & SDD at

Arapahoe/LaSalle Roads

1. Meeting Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

2. Presentation

A. Application of The Arapahoe Group, LLC for Change of Zone from RP, RO & RM-O

to BC with Special Development District Designation for a mixed use development

along Arapahoe Road, LaSalle Road and Farmington Avenue

3. Public Comments

A. Questions and Comments from Councilors and Members of the Public

4. Adjournment



The Arapahoe Group, LLC application for Zone Change & SDD at

Arapahoe/LaSalle Roads

1. Meeting Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

2. Presentation

A. Application of The Arapahoe Group, LLC for Change of Zone from RP, RO & RM-O

to BC with Special Development District Designation for a mixed use development

along Arapahoe Road, LaSalle Road and Farmington Avenue

3. Public Comments

A. Questions and Comments from Councilors and Members of the Public

4. Adjournment



Town Council Meeting:



1. Call to Order

2. Proclamations

A. Proclamations

3. Public Forum

A. Any resident or taxpayer of the town may address the Council regarding any item on

the agenda which is not otherwise subject to public hearing.

4. Consent Calendar

A. Consent Calendar

5. Approval of Minutes

A. Town Council Meeting Minutes 07-14-2022

6. Unfinished Business

A. Application of The Arapahoe Group, LLC for Change of Zone from RP, RO & RM-O

to BC with Special Development District Designation for a mixed use development

along Arapahoe Road, LaSalle Road and Farmington Avenue

B. Application of Northbrook Place, LLC & Elite Apartments, LLC for Rezoning and

Special Development District Designation for 99 South Main Street

7. New Business

A. Application of West Hartford Partners, LLC, development entity of Continental

Properties as contract purchaser, for Change of Zone from RM-2 and RM-3 to RM-MS

with Special Development District Designation overlay, for redevelopment as a multifamily residential use, of 3.9 acres at 950 Trout Brook Drive, and a portion of 125

Kingswood Road, such portion being at the north end of Kingswood Oxford School

athletic fields, and adjacent to the south side of 950 Trout Brook Drive.

B. Ordinance Making an Appropriation for the Replacement of Tennis Courts at Conard

High School and Hall High School in an Amount not to Exceed $495,000 in the Capital

Improvement Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 and Authorizing the Issuance of Bonds in

an Amount not to Exceed $495,000 to Fund the Appropriation

C. Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a Parking Agreement among the West

Hartford Center Special Services District, the Town of West Hartford and Farmington

Avenue Acquisitions, LLC

D. Resolution Appropriating the Unexpended Funds of the Assistance to Firefighters

Grant

E. Resolution Appropriating an Historic Documents Preservation Grant

F. Resolution Appropriating Additional Funds to the Office of the Town Clerk to

Purchase Equipment

G. Resolution Closing Completed Capital Projects in the Capital Projects Fund

H. Resolution Authorizing the Execution of Temporary and Permanent Easements to

Support the Fern Street Bridge Replacement Project

I. Appointment of Robert Garrey to the Historic District Commission for a term to expire

December 31, 2024

J. Appointment of Kevin Ryan to the Senior Citizens Advisory Commission for a term to

expire December 31, 2026

8. Reports of Town Manager

A. Town Manager's Report

9. Reports of Corporation Counsel

A. Corporation Counsel's Report

10. Communications

A. Communication from Denisse Gutierrez resigning from the Pedestrian and Bicycle

Commission effective July 12, 2022

11. Announcements

A. Announcements

12. Adjournment

A. Adjourn