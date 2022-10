https://westhartfordcommunitytelevision.my.webex.com/westhartfordcommunitytelevision.my/j.php?MTID=m1c378e7dcea4c9a926f929380e468a75



Meeting number/access code if joining by phone:

2551 102 5424

Password:

Y7bYBeYss47 (97292397 from phones and video systemsNumber if joining by phone: 1-650-479-3208



1. Call to Order and Attendance

Town Executive Director of Equity Advancement

2. Public Comment Opportunity

3. Old Business

a. Approval of minutes from September.

b. Approval of amended minutes from June and July (amended to acknowledge C. Feely

public comments).

c. Guest: Catherine Diviney. Discussion of opportunities for coordination and/or

combination with other town commissions. Update on discussions held by our sister

Commissions. Discussion of options for organization of efforts by CEC and/or superCommission, using Bloomington, MN and past CEC activities as examples.

o See resources for further reading below for ideas that can be drawn from other

towns or organizations.

o Vote on desired course for CEC (i.e., combine with one or more groups or stay

separate)

d. Discussion of C. Feely proposals regarding municipal land management.

4. New Business

 Joint Letter to support ARPA “sustainability projects” (draft letter to follow after Clean

Energy Commission meeting)

 Introduction of topical areas for further study/discussion:

o Waste, especially food waste.

o Composting.

o Water resources.

o Others?

5. Adjournment