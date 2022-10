Board of Education

Policy Subcommittee Meeting

Agenda

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

9:00 AM.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call



II. Executive Session



A. Discussion concerning an attorney-client communication regarding legal

at Board of Education meetings



III. Old Business



Discussion to review edits to amended Board Policy 8355 (Meeting Conduct) and to recommend for a first reading at the October 18, 2022 Board of Education Meeting



Review of updated policies due to changes in federal or state law and recommendation for a first reading at the October 18, 2022 Board of Education Meeting.

Parent-Teacher Communication

Parent and Family Engagement Policy for Title I Students

Parental Access to Instructional Material

Homework

Curricular Exemptions

Transportation

Suicide Prevention and Intervention

Confidentiality and Access to Education Records

Title IX-Prohibition of Sex Discrimination and Sexual Harassment

Students and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990

Physical Activity, Undirected Play and Student Discipline

V. Adjournment