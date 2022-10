Public Hearing:



Town Council:



1. Call to Order

2. Proclamations

3. Public Forum

A. Any resident or taxpayer of the town may address the Council regarding any item on

the agenda which is not otherwise subject to public hearing.

4. Consent Calendar

5. Approval of Minutes

A. Town Council Meeting Minutes 09-28-2022

B. Public Hearing Minutes 09-28-2022 Application of Northbrook Place, LLC & Elite

Apartments, LLC for Rezoning and Special Development District Designation for 99

South Main Street

6. Unfinished Business

A. Application of West Hartford Partners, LLC, development entity of Continental

Properties as contract purchaser, for Change of Zone from RM-2 and RM-3 to RM-MS

with Special Development District Designation overlay, for redevelopment as a multifamily residential use, of 3.9 acres at 950 Trout Brook Drive, and a portion of 125

Kingswood Road, such portion being at the north end of Kingswood Oxford School

athletic fields, and adjacent to the south side of 950 Trout Brook Drive.

7. New Business

A. Appointment of Diana Sousa as a Town Council Zoning Alternate for a term to expire

December 31, 2025

8. Reports of Town Manager

A. Town Manager's Report

9. Reports of Corporation Counsel

A. Corporation Counsel's Report

10. Communications

A. Communication from Sarah Raskin resigning from the Human Rights Commission

effective September 22, 2022

B. Communication from Tekisha Dwan Everette resigning from the Human Rights

Commission effective September 22, 2022

C. Communication from Roni Rodman resigning from the Conservation and

Environment Commission effective October 3, 2022

D. Standing Committee Meeting Minutes

11. Announcements

12. Adjournment

