West Hartford Public Schools Board of Education

Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Town Hall, 50 South Main Street

Legislative Chamber, Room 314



I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Revision to Agenda Order

Public Communications: Comments on topics of interestfrom the public. Board members do not

respond to comments (3 minutes per individual, 21 minutes per subject matter).

Non-Staff Communications and Reports

A. Reports from Student Board Representatives

IV. Unfinished Business



A. Motion by Dr. Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, Dr. Gayle Harris, and Dr. Jason Chang to Accept

Revised Policy 8355—First Reading

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education accept as a First Reading revised Policy 8355

which was reviewed by the Board Policy Subcommittee



V. New Business

A. Motion by Dr. Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, Dr. Gayle Harris, and Dr. Jason Change to Accept

Revised Policies – First Reading

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education accept as a First Reading the following policies

which were revised by the Board Policy Subcommittee:

Instruction Series Policies

6212-Parent-Teacher Communication

6291-Parent and Family Engagement Policy for Title I Students

6330-Homework

6421-Parental Access to Instructional Materials

Student Series Policies:

5110-Confidentiality and Access to Education Records

5130-Transportation

5147-Students and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title II of the

Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990

5635-Physical Activity, Undirected Play and Student Discipline

5690-Suicide Prevention and Intervention

5691-Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972-Prohibition of Sex Discrimination

and Sexual Harassment (Students)



B. Ratification of the West Hartford Board of Education Administrators’ Association Contract

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education ratify the negotiated agreement between the

West Hartford Board of Education Administrators’ Association and the Board of Education, for the

period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026

C. Ratification of the West Hartford Board of Education Cafeteria Managers Contract

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education ratify the negotiated agreement between the

West Hartford Board of Education Cafeteria Managers Union and the Board of Education, for the

period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026



VI. Staff Communications and Reports

A. Superintendent’s Report

B. Staff Reports and Board Discussions

1. Post Secondary Transition Program Report

Background: Ms. Melissa Caballero will report

2. State Assessment Results (Literacy, Mathematics and Science)

Background: Mr. Paul Vicinus, Ms. Kerry Jones and Dr. Michelle Graveline will report.



VII. Routine Matters

A. Financial Report

1. Approval of theFinancial Report for the Year Ending June 30, 2022

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education approve the Financial Report for the year

ending June 30, 2022

B. Approval of Minutes

1. Approval of the Minutes from the September 20, 2022 Regular Board of Education meeting

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education approve the minutes of the Regular Board of

Education meeting of September 20, 2022



VIII. Information and Reports

A. Board Members: Communications and Reports

1. Reports from Other Boards and Organizations

2. Other Information and Discussions

IX. Future Business

A. Announcement of Future Meeting Dates

1. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Town Hall, 50 South Main Street, room 314, Legislative Chamber,

7:00 p.m.



2. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Town Hall, 50 South Main Street, room 314, Legislative Chamber,

7:00 p.m.

B. Request for Future Agenda Items

X. Comments from Visitors – 3 minutes per individual, 21 minutes per subject matter

