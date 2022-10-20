 
 
Now41°F

Cart

What's new

October 20th is National Community Media Day!

October 20, 2022by West Hartford Community Interactive

by West Hartford Community Interactive

West Hartford Community Interactive is a local media hub that actively listens and connects townspeople with community, government and school resources. We provide residents with a forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression.

previous
Varsity Girls Soccer Hall vs. Glastonbury - October 21, 2022
For the community, by the community

Copyright 2022 West Hartford Community Interactive