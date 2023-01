Public Hearings:



1. Meeting Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

2. Presentation

A. Ordinance Permitting Certain Indoor Venues in the CBDH District to Stay Open until

1:00 AM and Operate under a Café Liquor ...

Permit with an Age Restriction

3. Public Comments

A. Questions and Comments from Councilors and Members of the Public

4. Adjournment

A. Adjourn



1. Meeting Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

2. Presentation

A. Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a Lease with WHFH Development

Corporation for Property Located at 10-50 Starkel Road

3. Public Comments

A. Questions and Comments from Councilors and Members of the Public

4. Adjournment



Town Council Meeting:



1. Call to Order

2. Proclamations

A. Proclamations

3. Public Forum

A. Any resident or taxpayer of the town may address the Council regarding any item on

the agenda which is not otherwise subject to public hearing.

4. Consent Calendar

A. Consent Calendar

5. Approval of Minutes

A. Town Council Meeting Minutes December 13, 2022 and December 21, 2022

B. Public Hearing Minutes December 13, 2022 - Application of The Arapahoe Group,

LLC for Change of Zone from RP, RO & RM-O to BC with Special Development District

Designation for a mixed use redevelopment along Arapahoe Road, LaSalle Road and

Farmington Avenue

C. Public Hearing Minutes December 13, 2022 - Ordinance Permitting Modified Hours

for Certain Indoor Venues in the CBDH District

D. Public Hearing Minutes December 21, 2022 - Public Hearing: Ordinance Permitting

Modified Hours for Certain Indoor Venues in the CBDH District

6. Unfinished Business

A. Amended Ordinance Permitting Certain Indoor Venues in the CBDH District to Stay

Open until 1:00 AM and Operate under a Café Liquor Permit with an Age Restriction

B. Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a Lease with WHFH Development

Corporation for Property Located at 10-50 Starkel Road

7. New Business

A. Application of Steele Road, LLC to Amend the Boundaries of SDD #139 located at

243 Steele Road and SDD #33 located at 253-275 Steele Road and 2021 Albany

Avenue by Rezoning a Portion of SDD #139 to SDD#33 and Rezoning a Portion of

SDD #33 to SDD #139

B. Resolution Amending the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 General Fund Budget to Fund

Transfers to the Capital Non-Recurring Expenditure Fund, the Risk Management Fund,

the Utility Services Fund and to Accrue for Expenditures Related to Tax Assessment

Appeals

C. Resolution Implementing the Vision Zero Initiative in Support of Safe, Healthy and

Equitable Mobility

D. Resolution Appropriating Grant Funds Awarded under the Sustainable Materials

Management Grant Program

8. Reports of Town Manager

A. Town Manager's Report

9. Reports of Corporation Counsel

A. Corporation Counsel's Report

10. Communications

11. Announcements

A. Announcements

12. Adjournment

A. Adjourn