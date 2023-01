of our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa3sHmUhm7-2Dep_Yy3LarA/join Call to OrderA. Roll CallB. Pledge of AllegianceC. Revision to Agenda OrderII.III.Public Communications: Comments from the public. Board members do not respond to comments.(3 minutes per individual)Non-Staff Communications and ReportA. Reports from Student Board RepresentativesIV. Unfinished BusinessA. Motion by Dr. Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, Dr. Gayle Harris, and Dr. Jason Chang to AcceptRevised Policies -Second ReadingRecommendation: THAT the Board of Education accept as a Second and Final Reading thepolicies which were revised by the Board Policy Subcommittee:Community Relations1415 Possession of Deadly Weapons or Firearms1425 Automatic External DefibrillatorsAdministration2250 Uniform Treatment of RecruitersBusiness3515 Green Cleaning Program3560 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Fiscal CompliancePersonnel4100 Family and Medical LeaveBoard Operations & Bylaws8351 Meeting ConductV. New BusinessA. Adoption of the Annual Board Meeting Schedule for 2023-2024Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education reviewand revise as appropriate the proposedannual Board meeting schedule and adopt a final meeting calendar for the 2023-2024 school yearVI. Staff Communications and ReportsA. Superintendent’s ReportB. Staff Reports and Board DiscussionsVII. Routine MattersA. Financial Report1. Approval of the Financial Report for the periodending November 30, 2022Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education approve the Financial Report for the periodending November 30, 2022B. Approval of Minutes1. Approval of the Minutes from the December 20, 2022 Regular Board of Education meetingRecommendation: THAT the Board of Education approve the minutes from the Regular Boardof Education meeting of December 20, 2022VIII. Information and ReportsA. Board Members: Communications and Reports1. Reports from Other Boards and Organizations2. Other Information and DiscussionsIX. Future BusinessA. Announcement of Future Meeting Dates1. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Regular Board of Education meeting, Adoption of the CIP, 7:00 p.m.,Town Hall, 50 South Main Street, Legislative Chamber, room 3142. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Regular Board of Education meeting, 7:00 p.m., Town Hall, 50South Main Street, Legislative Chamber, room 314B. Request for Future Agenda ItemsX. Comments from Visitors – 3 minutes per individual, 21 minutes per subject matterXI. Executive SessionXII. Adjournment