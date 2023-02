CALL TO ORDER/ROLL CALL: 7:00 P.M.

MINUTES:

1. Approval of Minutes:

a. Minutes of the Regular Meeting, Wednesday, January 4, 2023

COMMUNICATIONS:

a. None

NEW BUSINESS:

3. 471 South Quaker Lane – Application (SUP #1400) of the ...

Church of St. Mark the Evangelist

Corp. (R.O.) requesting approval of a Special Use Permit to install a 12’ x 14’ shed at the

southerly portion of the property. (Submitted for TPZ receipt on February 6, 2023. Suggest

required public hearing be scheduled for March 8, 2023.)

 Site Plan

4. 1018 Farmington Avenue – Application (SUP #1401) of St. James Episcopal Church (R.O.)

requesting approval of a Special Use Permit to install a 10’ x 18’ greenhouse immediately east

of the church in the existing garden area. (Submitted for TPZ receipt on February 6, 2023.

Suggest required public hearing be scheduled for March 8, 2023.)

 Narrative

 Greenhouse Specs

 Plans

5. 134 Norwood Road – Application (SUP #1402) of the Hartford Golf Club (R.O.) requesting

approval of a Special Use Permit to install three (3) pickleball courts adjacent to the existing

tennis courts within the golf club property. (Submitted for TPZ receipt on February 6, 2023.

Suggest required public hearing be scheduled for March 8, 2023.)

 Narrative

 Lighting Plan

 Site Plan

 Court Plans

6. 35 Ravenwood Road -- Application (IWW #1188) of Andrea Sands, (RO) requesting approval

of an Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Permit to conduct certain regulated activities, which

may have an adverse impact on a wetlands regulated area. The applicant proposes the

installation of a 16’ x 32’ in-ground swimming pool with a three (3) foot patio surround, a

future gazebo and associated site grading. The proposed work is within a 150 ft. upland review

area with no direct wetlands impacts proposed. (Presented for a determination of

significance)

 Narrative  Plans

OLD BUSINESS / PUBLIC HEARING:

7. 1678 Asylum Avenue – University of St. Joseph – Application (SUP #1399) of University of St.

Joseph (R.O.), requesting approval of a Special Use Permit to install a turf baseball field,

dugouts and associated site improvements in the general area that was previously approved

for a practice soccer field under SUP 1286-R1-17. (Submitted for TPZ receipt on January 4,

2023. Required public hearing scheduled for February 6, 2023.)

 Narrative

 Player Area Details

 Staff Comments 1.13.23

 Revised Narrative 1.27.23

 Revised Stormwater Report 1.27.23

 Scoreboard Details 1.27.23

 Plans

 Stormwater Report

 Response to Staff Comments 1.27.23

 Revised Plans 1.27.23

 Ball Trajectory Study 1.27.23

 Planning Staff Report

8. 445 South Main Street -- Application (IWW #1187) of Corporate Center West Associates, LLC,

(RO) requesting approval of an Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Permit to conduct certain

regulated activities, which may have an adverse impact on a wetlands regulated area. The

applicant proposes the expansion of the existing medical office building and reconfiguration

and expansion of existing parking areas along with landscaping, grading and drainage

improvements. The proposed work is within a 150 ft. upland review area with no direct

wetlands impacts proposed. (Determined potentially significant on January 6, 2023 and set

for public hearing on February 6, 2023)

 Wetlands Report  Plans

 DEEP Reporting Form  Stormwater Report

TOWN COUNCIL REFERRAL:

9. Application of Steele Road, LLC to Amend the Boundaries of SDD #139 located at 243 Steele

Road and SDD #33 located at 253-275 Steele Road and 2021 Albany Avenue by Rezoning a

Portion of SDD #139 to SDD#33 and Rezoning a Portion of SDD #33 to SDD #139.

ANNUAL MEETING:

10. Annual Meeting: TPZ election of officers, selection of committee representatives, and

approval of rules and regulations.

TOWN PLANNER’S REPORT:

11. POCD Implementation Update & LID UConn Stormwater Corps Summary

INFORMATION ITEMS:

12. Upcoming Land Use Commissioner Training Opportunities

a. UConn Clear Land Use Training Academy: Advanced Training: 2/9, 2/26

b. 2023 CT Land Use Law for Municipal Land Use Agencies, Boards, Commissions: 3/11

REMINDER OF FUTURE TPZ REGULAR AND SPECIAL MEETINGS:

• TPZ Regular Meeting, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 @ 7:00 P.M.

• TPZ Special Meeting (CIP), Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 6:00 P.M.

• TPZ Regular Meeting, Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 7:00 P.M.