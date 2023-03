Special Services District Special Meeting:



1. Meeting Opening

2. Public Forum

3. Approval of Minutes

A. Minutes of Meeting 11-22-2022

4. Receipt of Petitions

5. Consideration of Consent Calendar

6. Receipt of Communications

A. Appointment of Alternate Member ...

Edward Basanese to represent the owners of

taxable residential land use property within the District

B. Communication from District Clerk Essie Labrot

7. Unfinished Business

8. New Business

A. Presentation of Preliminary Budget for FY23-24 by District Manager for Transmission

to West Hartford Town Clerk

9. Consent Calendar

10. Staff Reports

11. Executive Session

12. Adjournment



Special Town Council Meeting: