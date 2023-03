Call to Order

A. Roll Call

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Revision to Agenda Order

Public Communications: Comments from the public. Board members do not respond to

comments. (3 minutes per individual)

Non-Staff Communications and Report

Reports from Student Board Representatives



IV. Unfinished Business

A. Proposed Calendar for the 2024-2025 School Year – Second Reading

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education review as a Second and Final Reading

the proposed calendar for the 2024-2025 school year

V. New Business

VI. Staff Communications and Reports

A. Superintendent’s Report

B. Staff Reports and Board Discussions

1. Mental Health Coordinator/Elementary Counselors Update

Background: Mr. Paul Vicinus, Ms. Melissa Caballero and Ms. Kim Doyle will report



VII. Routine Matters

A. Approval of the Minutes

1. Approval of the Minutes of the regular Board of Education meeting of

March 7, 2023

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education approve the minutes of the

regular Board of Education meeting of March 7, 2023



VIII. Information and Reports

A. Board Members: Communications and Reports



1. Reports from Other Boards and Organizations

2. Other Information and Discussions



IX. Future Business

A. Announcement of Future Meeting Dates

1. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, BOE Public Hearing, 7:00 p.m. followed by Budget

Workshop #2, Town Hall, 50 South Main Street, Legislative Chamber, room 314

2. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Regular Board of Education meeting, Adoption of the

Superintendent’s 2023-2024 Budget, 7:00 p.m., Town Hall, 50 South Main Street,

Legislative Chamber, room 314

3. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Regular Board of Education meeting, 7:00 p.m., Town Hall, 50

South Main Street, Legislative Chamber, room 314

B. Request for Future Agenda Items

X. Comments from Visitors – 3 minutes per individual, 21 minutes per subject matter

XI. Executive Session

XII. Adjournment