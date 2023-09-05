Press Release: National Preparedness Month

Press Release:

September is National Preparedness Month!

Community Preparedness Day planned for September 16

Since its inception in 2004, National Preparedness Month is observed each September. It is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and encourages Americans to take steps to prepare for emergencies in their communities. It is a time when individuals and families should take some time to plan for and prepare for natural and manmade disasters.

This year the 2023 National Preparedness Month campaign will focus on preparing older adults for disaster. We know older adults can face greater risks when it comes to the multitude of extreme weather events and emergencies we now face, especially if they are living alone, are low-income, or have a disability.

During the month of September, West Hartford Community Interactive, WHCi, will be airing preparedness videos in between regular programing on Comcast ch. 5, Frontier ch. 6098 and on their YouTube channel. These videos have been created by FEMA to help residents get ready for natural and manmade disasters. Residents are also encouraged to visit the Ready.gov website (https://www.ready.gov/) which has a wealth of information on staying safe.

The Town of West Hartford will again be sponsoring a Preparedness Day event on Saturday, September 16th from 10AM to 2PM at the Town Hall parking lot. The event is free to everyone.

The Town’s first responders, the Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works, West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department, Animal Control, Office of Emergency Management, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the American Red Cross will all be there. They will have preparedness information, free giveaways, equipment and vehicles for residents to take a look at. Residents will also be able to register for the Town’s Emergency Notifications and get a flu shot. The Office of Emergency Management will be conducting a free raffle for a “Go Bag” full of emergency supplies.

The Town will also be offering a free Basic CERT training class for interested residents at the end of the month. For more information on the event, to sign up for the Basic CERT class or to get more information on preparedness, please reach out to the Office of Emergency Management at OEM@westhartfordct.gov or call at 860-561-8310. Visit ready.gov/september to learn more about National Preparedness Month.

