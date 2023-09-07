Press Release: West Hartford Firefighters Grill & Beer Tasting for MDA, Sep. 23, 5-9PM

11th Annual Firefighters Grill & Beer Tasting is back!

On Saturday, September 23, West Hartford Firefighters Local 1241 will hold its charitable event that benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association on the front lawn of Town Hall from 5PM to 9PM.

For $20, attendees will receive 10 two-ounce sample cups of beer from around the world. There will be over 20 beer distributors providing a large variety of beer. (Valid proof of age required)

In addition, attendees may purchase food from three food trucks. They are Thomas’ Smoky Pit Stop Truck, Sol Tiaño Food Truck and Kona Shave Ice Truck.

This family-friendly event features live entertainment by JMG Music.

Parking is available in the Town Hall parking lot and in the Isham and Memorial Garages.