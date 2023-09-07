Press Release: Public Input Sought on Vision Zero Survey And Web Map to Help Identify Unsafe Roadways

PUBLIC INPUT SOUGHT ON VISION ZERO SURVEY AND WEB MAP TO HELP INDENTIFY UNSAFE ROADWAYS

First public meeting to be held Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30PM

WEST HARTFORD, CT., (September 7, 2023) – The public is invited to participate in a five-minute survey and to leave comments on an interactive web map and attend a public meeting to help West Hartford’s Vision Zero’s Task Force identify roadways that have safety issues. The information collected from these public engagements will be key to developing the Vision Zero Action Plan that will serve as a guide for the next ten years.

Vision Zero is premised on the fundamental principle that loss of life and serious injury from traffic crashes is unacceptable, yet acknowledges that while people make mistakes, the Town’s roadway network should be designed to ensure that those inevitable mistakes do not result in severe injuries or deaths.

On January 10, 2023, the Town of West Hartford Town Council unanimously adopted the Vision Zero Initiative in Support of Safe, Health and Equitable Mobility with the goal of eliminating fatalities and severe injury crashes on West Hartford streets by 2033.

“The Vision Zero Task Force and subcommittees have been hard at work for the past eight months and now needs community input before a draft plan can be created,” said Town Manager Rick Ledwith.

“The next phase of this important plan is to hear from our residents and businesses. Please take advantage of the three opportunities to voice your opinion,” said Mayor Shari Cantor.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese (Traditional). In addition to the on-line survey, printed surveys may be obtained from the Town Hall lobby Customer Service desk or at any of the three public libraries. The document may also be download here.

The public is also invited to leave comments on the interactive map on locations where they feel safe or unsafe, or have suggestions for safety improvements. Participants will be able to see and “like” others’ comments

The survey and web map will be open until 4PM on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The first of two public meetings on West Hartford’s Vision Zero Action Plan will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 5:30-7:30PM, in the Town Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main St. Learn about the Town of West Hartford’s efforts to make its streets safer with the goal of eliminating all roadway fatalities and serious injuries within the next ten years. The public meeting includes a presentation and an opportunity to take the survey and offer comments.

The Town’s Vision Zero webpage provides more information.

Anyone requiring auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or modification of policies or procedures to participate in a meeting, service, program or activity of the Town of West Hartford should contact Suzanne Oslander, ADA Coordinator, at SuzanneO@westhartfordct.gov or 860-561-7580, as soon as possible, preferably seven days beforehand.