Press Release: Virtual Diabetes Self-Management Workshops, Fall 2023

Topics covered include:

o Meal planning and label reading

o Checking your blood glucose and recommended blood glucose goals and A1C goals

o Diabetes medications and how they work

o Exercising, Sick day guidelines and much more

The workshop is for newly diagnosed persons with type 2 diabetes or for those who may need an update on managing their diabetes.

Join Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Education and Care Specialist, Paula Leibovitz, for a seven-week series that will focus on managing your diabetes and eating well while following diabetic guidelines. These classes will be held using ZOOM, but are interactive, so bring your questions!

Dates: Wednesdays, October 18, 25 November 1, 8, 15, 29 December 6 (NO workshop on November 22) Time: Daytime Workshop: 10:00 am-noon or Evening Workshop: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM **Choose either the day or evening workshop.

Classes are also available in January. Call for details.

These workshops are FREE and open to all….

But pre-registration is required! Workshop materials will be sent prior to the start of the workshop.

For more information or to sign up, please call the

Susan at the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District

860-561-7909

Supported by a grant from the Department of Public Health to the

West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District.