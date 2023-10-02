Press Release: Morley schoolchildren will take their annual Red Wagon trek to Town Hall to benefit the Town’s Food Pantry

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. (September 28, 2023) – Morley Elementary schoolchildren in grades K-2 will make their annual 1.22 mile trip to Town Hall with their red wagons laden with non-perishable food for the Town’s Food Pantry on Thursday, November 2, 2023 (rain date: Friday, November 3, 2023).

Schoolchildren, teachers, parents and Principal Ryan Cleary, will congregate outside at the main entrance of Town Hall where tables will be set up to receive the food. Town officials will greet the entourage at approximately 9:30AM.

The West Hartford Food Pantry offers immediate and meaningful support to families in crisis. Each year the Food Pantry distributes thousands of bags of food to West Hartford residents in need. With rising fuel and food costs, this winter will be critical for lower-income households. It has been able to respond to this need thus far thanks to the generosity of its residents, schools, faith communities and businesses.

“Morley School’s Red Wagon Food Drive provides a significant boost to West Hartford’s food pantry,” said Nancy Stockman, Food Pantry Coordinator.

The Food Pantry’s greatest needs are soup, baked beans, rice, canned fruit, apple sauce, pasta and sauce, peanut butter (16-18 oz.), and shelf-stable milk (32 oz.). Other commonly donated items include jelly, cold cereal, canned chicken and macaroni and cheese.

Food donations can be dropped off in the Town Hall lobby at the Customer Service Desk, Monday through Friday, 8:30AM to 4:30PM. Financial contributions may be sent to: Town That Cares, 50 South Main Street, Room 130, West Hartford, CT 06107.

For more information on donating food or how you can help, contact Nancy Stockman at Nancy.Stockman@westhartfordct.gov or 860-561-7569. You may learn more about the West Hartford Food Pantry by visiting https://www.westhartfordct.gov/town-departments/social-services/food-pantry.

Thank you for supporting your community!