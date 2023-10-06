Park Road Activities – Specials are still being offered by Park Road businesses

Press Release:

Park Road Parade is canceled

Specials are still being offered by Park Road businesses

Due to the forecasted rain for Saturday, October 7th, the annual Park Road Parade is canceled. Please consider patronizing businesses on Park Road that will have special events and special offers all day.

PLAYHOUSE ON PARK TOURS: 9AM – 12PM

Stop by the Playhouse on Park and take a tour of the theatre (including back stage areas). Learn a little bit about the history of the space and what’s happening now. When you arrive, head on in and tell the box office you are here for a tour.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED): 2PM & 8PM

Stop by and purchase $15 tickets ONLY for performances occurring on Saturday, October 7th (2pm or 8pm). Cash only; based on availability. Seats are generated by the ticketing system and cannot be chosen by the customer.

PLAN B BREAKFAST SPECIAL, Starting at 9AM

Plan B will open at 9AM for breakfast. Menu items include breakfast burger, breakfast sandwich and French toast. Beverages include Bloody Marys, Mimosas and Expresso Martinis.

SMOKE PUBLIC HOUSE

Free Hot Chocolate for children starting at 10AM! Followed by an ALL DAY “Happy Hour” starting at noon. Specials include Mimosas, Bloody Marys, Marias, and Bellinis. Come for our breakfast sandwiches and omelets (pulled pork, Philly Steak or veggie) and Corn Bread French Toast.

JOEY’S PIZZA PIE, Opens at 10:30AM

Joey’s will be opening early! Pizza slices will be available beginning at 10:30AM.

EFFIE’S PLACE FAMILY RESTAURANT, Music: 12PM – 1PM

Singers from Playhouse on Park will perform from 12pm – 1pm. Songs will include a variety of kid friendly songs, show tunes and Disney songs.

THE VILLAGE – SECOND CHANCE SHOP

Enjoy 23% off entire store plus water and treats! We’re located at 175 Park Road.

RIVER BEND BOOKSHOP

Visit the Book Mobile out in front of the Bookshop at 161 Park Road.