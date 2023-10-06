Press Release: West Hartford Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

WEST HARTFORD CELEBRATES HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The observation started in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. Today, 57.5 million people, or 18% of the American population, are of Hispanic or Latino origin.

Share in this special tribute by enjoying authentic cuisine provided by Samba’s Cuisine and Mama Nena, two food trucks that will be stationed in the Town Hall parking on Thursday, October 12, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Samba’s Cuisine features Brazilian and Puerto Rican cuisine, and Mama Nena features Tapas Espanola’s -Spanish. Ditch the lunch bag on October 12 and treat yourself as we celebrate Hispanic culture.