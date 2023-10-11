Enter our Fall Take 50/50 raffle for a chance at the jackpot!

Enter West Hartford Community Interactive’s Online 50/50 raffle for a chance at the jackpot! Link:https://go.rallyup.com/cc759b

You can also have friends text ‘whci5050’ to 33100 to get this link!

We’re excited to announce the fall 50/50 raffle. Our non-profit community media center (Channel 5) is powered by people who live in town, “for the community, by the community.” Purchase your ticket online from now until December 7th.

Get Your Numbers via email by clicking the view red view receipt button. We will split half of the total prize with five lucky winners. Electronic drawing will be held on December 7, 2023 at 7:00 pm.

Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle presented by West Hartford Community Interactive will support our non-profit 501c3 community media center. We are dedicated to using media to connect you through coverage of municipal meetings, local sports and special events.

