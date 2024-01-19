PRESS RELEASE: Public Meeting on West Hartford Center Streetscape Improvements – Wednesday, February 7, 2024 @ 8:30 AM

WEST HARTFORD, CT., (Jan. 19, 2024) – The Town of West Hartford will hold a project update meeting on West Hartford Center streetscape improvements on Wednesday, February 7, 8:30-10:00 AM, at the Town Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main St. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held on Feb. 26 at the same time and location.

This meeting is for abutting business owners, business managers, and interested members of the public to review design options for improvements to LaSalle Road and Farmington Avenue as a result of feedback from previous meetings.

The focus of the meeting will be presenting a range of design options for long-term and short-term infrastructure improvements to the Center business district.

“This meeting is an opportunity for the Town to provide an update to stakeholders and information to the public regarding infrastructure changes as well as concept ideas on LaSalle Road and Farmington Avenue in West Hartford Center, said Duane Martin, Director, Department of Community Development.

Questions and comments regarding the meeting or project can be sent to WHCenterPlan@westhartfordct.gov or DuaneM@westhartfordct.gov. If you are unable to attend, plans will be available for review on the Town’s project webpage: https://www.westhartfordct.gov/town-departments/planning-zoning/west-hartford-center-infrastructure-master-plan. Additional meetings will be held in the near future.

Anyone requiring auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or modification of policies or procedures to participate in a meeting, service, program, or activity of the Town of West Hartford, should contact Suzanne Oslander, ADA Coordinator, at suzanneo@westhartfordct.gov or (860) 561-7580, as soon as possible, preferably seven days beforehand. For information about the West Hartford Center Streetscape Improvements, email WHCenterPlan@westhartfordct.gov or DuaneM@westhartfordct.gov.