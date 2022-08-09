The world’s most northerly capital combines colourful buildings, wild nightlife and a capricious soul.
I really enjoyed the vacation with my family. Rome was amazing, and we went to see all the great historic landmarks. My little girl Rosa loved the Colosseum. Thanks for the great tour, will be travelling with you soon!
We’re really happy that you had us fly in to Venice first, because that gave us a few days to adjust to the time change before our longer days in Rome… We loved Venice though, and wished we would’ve spent more time there!
The trip exceeded our expectations. We had a wonderful tour guide and driver. I would recommend this tour to anyone who wanted to see Scotland in depth. Thanks for all your work in putting this tour together.
Thanks to Travelicious for recommending this incredible Mediterranean cruise. The itinerary was spectacular and a considerable value for the price. I will be booking again with your agency for sure!
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.