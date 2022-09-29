Be The Media is an initiative launched in 2008 by West Hartford Community Television to train and embed citizen journalists from schools, libraries, and non-profits all over town so that they can present local news, unique perspectives, and community happenings. WHC-TV also engages students at the local level with workshops meant to develop their technology skills and learn how to gather information, all while exercising their creativity. Several shows and projects are done under Be The Media, which are presented by local participants and students in the form of short videos. Residents are able to watch Be The Media videos online and on television on WHC-TV programming.