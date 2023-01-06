 
 
Now38°F

Cart

HomeBehind The Scenes

Town Hall Studio Virtual Tour

 

Yes, it really exists!  Our state-of-the art television studio is located in Room 326 (left off the elevator) and features a studio space and accompanying editing and office area for check in and check of gear. The studio is open by appointment and free for non-commercial, educational production use by residents of West Hartford. All shows produced must telecast on our public access television channel
Click Here for Virtual Studio Tour Below to Check Out The Space
The primary use of this studio is for production by and for the residents of West Hartford.  When not in use by the public, the studio can be booked for television shoots, productions, photo shoots and small scale meetings and events (10 people max)

Interested? When not in use by the public, Town Hall Studio can be rented separately, with or without our television control room, crew and/or equipment.

  • Full HD connectivity to the control room
  • Sony 4k Cameras
  • One Teleprompter
  • Live Stream Capability
  • Free WiFi
  • Walking Distance to West Hartford’s famous local restaurants in the Center and Blue Back Square
  • Public Transportation
  • Wide selection of restaurants, hotels, entertainment and public transportation nearby

Contact Us: Jennifer@westhartfordct.gov

 

 
For the community, by the community

Copyright 2022 West Hartford Community Interactive