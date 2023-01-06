Town Hall Studio Virtual Tour

|Yes, it really exists! Our state-of-the art television studio is located in Room 326 (left off the elevator) and features a studio space and accompanying editing and office area for check in and check of gear. The studio is open by appointment and free for non-commercial, educational production use by residents of West Hartford. All shows produced must telecast on our public access television channel
|Click Here for Virtual Studio Tour Below to Check Out The Space
|The primary use of this studio is for production by and for the residents of West Hartford. When not in use by the public, the studio can be booked for television shoots, productions, photo shoots and small scale meetings and events (10 people max)
Interested? When not in use by the public, Town Hall Studio can be rented separately, with or without our television control room, crew and/or equipment.
Contact Us: Jennifer@westhartfordct.gov