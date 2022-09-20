Submit a Program Proposal

I have reviewed the WHC-TV (dba WHCi) Program Standards and represent that this program does not violate those standards. I am thoroughly familiar with the nature of this program’s material and take full responsibility for its content, and certify that the program does not contain the following:
A lottery or any advertisement or information concerning a lottery or game of chance;
Any presentation of advertising material designed to promote the sale of commercial products or services;
Any solicitation or appeal for funds;
Any obscene material;
Any material of an explicitly sexual nature;
Any material which has a reasonable probability of creating an immediate danger of damage to property, injury to person(s) or creating a public nuisance;
Any material that is defamatory, infringes on copyright or trademark laws, or would otherwise subject the station to legal liability.
2. I agree to obtain all necessary clearances and permissions from any and all organizations, individuals, and groups as may be needed to tape and cablecast material on West Hartford Community Television (dba WHCi) and http://www.whctv.org
.
3. I agree to hold harmless and indemnify West Hartford Community Television, Inc. (dba WHCi) and all cable providers; their employees, agents, and directors from any and all liability, loss, claim, cost, or damage of any nature whatsoever which may arise as a result of any material I have produced or provided.