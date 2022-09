West Hartford Community Interactive offers equipment for sign-out!

West Hartford residents can create their own media and have it featured on Channel 5!

Call our office at (860) 561-1260,or email Executive Director Jennifer Evans at jennifer@westhartfordct.gov to sign out equipment today!

List of available items:

Mac Laptop

Panasonic P2 HD Camera

GoPro Hero3 Camera

Manfrotto Tripod

Projector

DSLR Camera

DSLR Roto Light

Zoom Handy (Audio) Recorder

Lighting Equipment Kit

Lavalier Microphone

Stick Microphone

Wireless Micropohone

Equipment availability subject to change at any time. Please plan in advance!