We hope you are in good spirits despite these challenging times. Here at WHCI, we are doing all we can to support town departments and local non-profits as they reach out to provide services, activities and information. Due to COVID-19, the studio is closed but we continue help our producers record shows virtually. Through our efforts, here are some of the events you can see on tv and are available on our website:

Voter Education and Debates – Step by Step guidance to voting in-person or by absentee ballot and live candidate debates available on our website and YouTube channel.

Town Meetings – Since the public cannot attend meetings in person, we are providing Live TV and YouTube coverage of every town council, board of education and commission meetings

in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order.

Senior Programming – Working to serve West Hartford Seniors with special television programs every Tuesday/Thursday 10 -12 and live Senior Center virtual concerts and events: Inspirational Fiddlers and Jazz, Caribbean and Motown

High School Sports – Swimming and Diving, Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer, Girls Volleyball and Cross-Country

… contribute to the government transparency by helping ensure all residents have access to government meetings and events on television or through online viewing.