Town of West Hartford Human Rights Commission Mission Statement

“The West Hartford Human Rights Commission fosters mutual understanding and respect among people, and encourages equality of treatment of all people, regardless ...

of race, color, religious creed, sex, sexual orientation, civil union status, gender identity or expression, marital status, familial status, genetic information, age, economic status, lawful source of income, national origin or ancestry, veteran status, or present or past history of physical, mental, intellectual or learning disability including, but not limited to blindness.”SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA OF THE WEST HARTFORD HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONWednesday, August 17, 2022, at 7:00pmVirtual Meeting: WebEx, View Meeting Live with Link Below253e919ae89e10Public Meeting Viewing & Participation Instructions: Members of the public can attend the meeting virtually. Public Comments are welcomedthroughout the meeting via phone, by dialing 408-418-9388 Access Code 2341 206 1591.Participants using caller ID blocking will not be permitted to participate. Participants willbe called on in the order in which their call was received. When prompted by the Chairand/or Moderator, a participant will have the permission to speak on matters germane tothe meeting. ANY INDIVIDUAL WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TOPARTICIPATE IN A MEETING OR PUBLIC HEARING SHOULD CONTACT SUZANNEOSLANDER, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES, 860-561-7580 PRIOR TO THEMEETING OR PUBLIC HEARING.Agenda: Attendance Approval of minutes of Special Meeting on July 6, 2022 Review and vote on drafted WHHRC social media posts presented by the commission’ssocial media subcommittee Discuss potential FB Live speakers Announce next meeting date, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 7:00pm, in-person atElmwood Community Center, Room #24, 1106 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT06110 Adjournment