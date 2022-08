Board of Education

Policy Subcommittee Meeting

Monday, August 29, 2022

1:00 p.m.



Google Meet Link:



I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. Executive Session

legal

requirements related to public comment at Board of Education meetings



III. Old Business

A. Discussion to recommend amended Board Policy 8355 (Meeting Conduct) to the full

Board of Education for consideration at the Sept. 6, 2002 meeting



IV. Adjournment