Upcoming Q&A/Feedback events – New Community Center, Senior Center & Library

Want to learn more or share feedback about the new Community Center, Senior Center, and Library project? We have several UPCOMING EVENTS, and we hope you can join us!

All members of our community have the ability to co-create the vision for our Town and help shape decisions – we invite you to be a part of the process! Have questions but can’t attend? Send us an email: NewECC@westhartfordct.gov

UPCOMING EVENTS

September 8: Coffee Chat at Elmwood Senior Center, 2-3PM, Room 29/211

An opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and learn more about the project.

September 14: Initial Concepts Community Event at Elmwood Community Center, 5-8PM, Auditorium

An event designed to hear and gather community input as conceptual options are being explored.

October 6: Virtual Presentation/Q&A on Zoom, 7-8PM, (Link to join will be posted on the project website)

October 26: Refining the Design Community Event at Elmwood Community Center, 5-8PM, Auditorium

An event designed to hear and gather community direction as the preferred concept is refined for inclusion in the study report.