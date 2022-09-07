 
 
Now57°F

Cart

Uncategorized

Upcoming Q&A/Feedback events – New Community Center, Senior Center & Library

September 7, 2022by West Hartford Community Interactive0

Want to learn more or share feedback about the new Community Center, Senior Center, and Library project? We have several UPCOMING EVENTS, and we hope you can join us!

All members of our community have the ability to co-create the vision for our Town and help shape decisions – we invite you to be a part of the process! Have questions but can’t attend? Send us an email: NewECC@westhartfordct.gov

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

September 8: Coffee Chat at Elmwood Senior Center, 2-3PM, Room 29/211

An opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and learn more about the project.

 

September 14: Initial Concepts Community Event at Elmwood Community Center, 5-8PM, Auditorium

An event designed to hear and gather community input as conceptual options are being explored.

 

October 6: Virtual Presentation/Q&A on Zoom, 7-8PM, (Link to join will be posted on the project website)

An opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and learn more about the project.

 

October 26: Refining the Design Community Event at Elmwood Community Center, 5-8PM, Auditorium

An event designed to hear and gather community direction as the preferred concept is refined for inclusion in the study report.

Share on social networks

by West Hartford Community Interactive

West Hartford Community Interactive is a local media hub that actively listens and connects townspeople with community, government and school resources. We provide residents with a forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression.

Leave a Reply

previous
JV Football Hall v. Fairfield Ludlowe - September 10, 2022
Destinations
Cities
Interests
About
Shop
Our Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter and get exlusive first minute offers straight into your inbox.

    Destinations
    Cities
    Interests
    About
    Shop
    Our Newsletter

    Subscribe to our newsletter and get exlusive first minute offers straight into your inbox.

      https://i0.wp.com/whci.online/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Travelicious-logo-footer.png?fit=128%2C31&ssl=1

      Visit us on Social Networks

      https://i0.wp.com/whci.online/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Travelicious-logo-footer.png?fit=128%2C31&ssl=1

      Visit us on Social Networks

      Copyright 2022 West Hartford Community Interactive