Call to Order

A. Roll Call

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Revision to Agenda Order

Non-Staff Communications and Reports

A. Reports from Student Board Representatives

IV. Unfinished Business

V. New Business

A. Setting the Date for the June 2023 High School Graduation

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education vote to set the date for this year’s high school

graduation on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

B. Revision of Authorized Signers of the ED-099 Agreement for Child Nutrition Programs

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education designate Andrew Morrow as authorized to sign

the ED-099 Agreement for Child Nutrition Programs and claims for reimbursement and, in his

absence, that Elizabeth Hewitt be authorized to sign claims for reimbursement.

C. Ratification of the West Hartford Board of Education Security Union Contract

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education ratify the negotiated agreement between the

West Hartford Board of Education Security Union and the Board of Education, for the period of July

1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.

D. Ratification of the West Hartford Board of Education Cafeteria Workers Contract

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education ratify the negotiated agreement between the

West Hartford Board of Education Cafeteria Workers Union and the Board of Education, for the

period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.

E. Ratification of the West Hartford Police Employee (Crossing Guards) Association Contract



Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education ratify the negotiated agreement between the

Town of West Hartford Police Employee Association and the Board of Education, for the period of

July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.

VI. Staff Communications and Reports

A. Superintendent’s Report

B. Staff Reports and Board Discussions

1. Safety and Security Update

Background: Ms. Anne McKernan and Mr. Eric Dency will report.

2. Personnel Actions

Background: Mr. Julio Duarte will report



VII. Routine Matters

A. Approval of the Minutes

1. Approval of the Minutes from the September 6, 2022 Regular Board of Education meeting

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education approve the minutes of the Regular Board of

Education meeting of September 6, 2022



VIII. Information and Reports

A. Board Members: Communications and Reports

1. Reports from Other Boards and Organizations

2. Other Information and Discussions

IX. Future Business

A. Announcement of Future Meeting Dates

1. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Town Hall, 50 South Main Street, room 314, Legislative Chamber,

7:00 p.m.

2. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Town Hall, 50 South Main Street, room 314, Legislative Chamber,

7:00 p.m.

3. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Town Hall, 50 South Main Street, room 314, Legislative Chamber,

7:00 p.m.

B. Request for Future Agenda Items

XI. Executive Session

XII. Adjournment