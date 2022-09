Public Hearing:



Application of Northbrook Place, LLC & Elite Apartments, LLC for Rezoning and

Special Development District Designation for 99 South Main Street



Town Council Meeting:



1. Call to Order

2. Proclamations

3. Public Forum

4. Consent Calendar

5. Approval of Minutes

A. Town Council Meeting Minutes 09-13-2022

6. Unfinished Business

A. Application of Northbrook Place, LLC & Elite Apartments, LLC for Rezoning and

Special Development District Designation for 99 South Main Street

B. Resolution Authorizing the Execution of Temporary and Permanent Easements to

Support the Fern Street Bridge Replacement Project

7. New Business

A. 433 South Main Street, Amendment to SDD#15 - An application filed on behalf of

Corporate Center West Associates, LLC, owner of 433 South Main Street, located

within Special Development District (SDD) #15. The application seeks permission to

amend the existing SDD to create a new mixed-use development, which contemplates

a new development parcel and the construction of an approximately 2,417 s.f. new

Starbucks building along South Main Street. In addition, associated improvements

including the reconfiguration of the parking layout, installation of new landscaping,

lighting and pedestrian amenities are proposed.

8. Reports of Town Manager

9. Reports of Corporation Counsel

10. Communications

A. Communication from the Town Clerk: Notice of Insufficient Petition

B. Communication from Patricia Graham resigning from the West Hartford Prevention

Council effective September 9, 2022

11. Announcements

12. Adjournment

