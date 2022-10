1. Call to Order

A. Call to Order

2. Executive Session

A. Executive Session pursuant to Section 1-200(6)(B) of the Connecticut General

Statutes to discuss strategy and negotiations with respect to pending litigation, to

wit: ...

NASRA WH, LLC v. Town of West Hartford, Docket No. CV-21-6070123,

and NASRA WH, LLC v. Town of West Hartford, Docket No. CV-22-6154901.

3. Business Items

A. Resolution Appropriating American Rescue Plan Act Grant Funds

B. Resolution Amending the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Community Development

Block Grant Budget to Appropriate Prior Year Unexpended Grant Funds and

Unallocated Public-Private Partnership Funds

C. Resolution Appropriating Funds to Purchase Additional Police Vehicles

D. Resolution Authorizing Suspense of Taxes Owed on the 2018 Grand List for

Motor Vehicles and Personal Property

E. Approval of Minutes - August 15, 2022, and September 12, 2022

4. Communications

5. Staff Reports

A. Financial Services Update

Current Year Operating Budget Projection as of September 30, 2022

B. Human Resources Update

6. Future Agenda Items

7. Adjournment