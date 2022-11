1. Call to Order

A. Call to Order

2. Business Items

A. Approval of Minutes - October 24, 2022

B. Resolution Authorizing the Town Manager to Execute Documents Necessary

to Receive Funds from the State ...

of Connecticut Department of Emergency

Services and Public Protection

C. Resolution Appropriating Grant Funds Awarded by the Office of the Secretary

of State to Support Voting by Absentee Ballot

D. Resolution Appropriating Grant Funds Awarded Under the Federal Highway

Safety Program To Support Distracted Driving Enforcement Efforts

E. Resolution Appropriating Grant Funds Awarded Under the Highway Safety

Program to support Speed Enforcement Activities

F. Resolution Appropriating Funds for Pest Management

G. Resolution Appropriating Funds in the West Hartford Library Fund to

Purchase Computers, Furniture and Other Library Equipment

3. Communications

4. Staff Reports

5. Future Agenda Items

6. Executive Session

A. Executive Session pursuant to section 1-200(6)(D) of the General Statutes to

discuss the lease of real estate located at 10-50 Starkel Road.

7. Adjournment