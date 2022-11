Special Services District:



1. Meeting Opening

A. Roll Call

2. Approval of Minutes

A. Minutes of Meeting on August 16, 2022

3. New Business

A. Adoption of Schedule of Meetings for 2023

4. Adjournment



Public Hearing:



Town Council Meeting:



1. Call to Order

2. Proclamations

A. Proclamations

3. Public Forum

A. Any resident or taxpayer of the town may address the Council regarding any item on

the agenda which is not otherwise subject to public hearing.

4. Consent Calendar

A. Consent Calendar

5. Approval of Minutes

A. Town Council Meeting Minutes 10-25-2022

6. Unfinished Business

A. 433 South Main Street, Amendment to SDD#15 - An application filed on behalf of

Corporate Center West Associates, LLC, owner of 433 South Main Street, located

within Special Development District (SDD) #15. The application seeks permission to

amend the existing SDD to create a new mixed-use development, which contemplates

a new development parcel and the construction of an approximately 2,417 s.f. new

Starbucks building along South Main Street. In addition, associated improvements

including the reconfiguration of the parking layout, installation of new landscaping,

lighting and pedestrian amenities are proposed.

7. New Business

A. Appointment of Debra S. Polun to the Town Council for a term ending November 21,

2023

B. Update to Council Committee Assignments

C. Application of The Arapahoe Group, LLC for Change of Zone from RP, RO & RM-O

to BC with Special Development District Designation for a mixed use development

along Arapahoe Road, LaSalle Road and Farmington Avenue

D. Resolution Appropriating Grant Funds Awarded by the Office of the Secretary of

State to Support Voting by Absentee Ballot

E. Resolution Appropriating Grant Funds Awarded under the Federal Highway Safety

Program to Support Speed Enforcement Activities

F. Resolution Appropriating Grant Funds Awarded under the Federal Highway Safety

Program to Support Enforcement Activities Against Distracted Drivers

G. Resolution Appropriating Funds in the West Hartford Library Fund to Purchase

Computers, Furniture and Other Library Equipment

H. Resolution Authorizing the Town Manager to Execute Documents Necessary to

Receive Funds from the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and

Public Protection

I. Resolution Appropriating Funds for Pest Management

8. Reports of Town Manager

A. Town Manager's Report

9. Reports of Corporation Counsel

A. Corporation Counsel's Report

10. Communications

11. Announcements

A. Announcements

12. Adjournment

A. Adjourn