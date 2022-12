Meadowbrook Road Grateful Tree - Join a Community of Giving - December 9, 2022



West Hartford Resident Joe Bleicher tells the story of how the Meadowbrook Road Grateful Tree came to ...

be. He invites everyone in town to come down and add a note of their own to the Grateful Tree. Enjoy a walking tour with the "Mayor of Meadowbrook Road" and see how these neighbors have banded together to give back to their community.



"The best quarter mile on the planet" - Joe Bleicher - December 9, 2022