Celebrate! West Hartford 2023 dates announced!

Press release from Celebrate! West Hartford/Linda Geisler:

CELEBRATE! WEST HARTFORD FESTIVAL DATES ANNOUNCED

West Hartford, CT, December 12, 2022 – The 36th annual Celebrate! West Hartford will return on Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11, 2023 with major financial sponsorship from PeoplesBank.

For the second year in a row, PeoplesBank is the Presenting Sponsor of the signature community festival. In September 2021, before the LaSalle Road branch doors even opened, PeoplesBank became the first-ever Presenting Sponsor of Celebrate! West Hartford with a gift of $10,000. “Renewing their sponsorship for the 2023 festival demonstrates PeoplesBank’s commitment to investing in our community. We are very grateful to them,” said event director Linda Geisler. “Celebrate! West Hartford is a not-for-profit self-sustaining event. The festival depends on sponsorship funds to cover the costs of producing the festival.”

“PeoplesBank is proud to return as presenting sponsor for Celebrate! West Hartford,” commented Matthew Bannister, head of Corporate Responsibility for the bank. “We have found the community to be so special, and so welcoming, that it is truly a pleasure to support this event. We look forward to seeing many smiles on many faces that weekend.”

According to Geisler, the 2023 festival will also be supported by newly appointed co-chairs of the volunteer Festival Committee, Marsha Jacobskind and Elina Tannenbaum. The Festival Committee works with Town of West Hartford staff providing volunteer support necessary to run the event. Peter Travers returns as chair of the FUNd Runs Committee which is responsible for the Kids’ K and 5K.

Returning Festival and FUNd Runs Committee members include Jeff Billing, Steph Blozy, Michael Byrne, Peter Hawley, Kitty Horigan, Marisa Mascolo Halm, Joan Karas, Owen Kutscher, Bob McCue, Dodie Mendal, Ronni Newton, Ann Parizo, Lisa Pillow, Lynne Tapper and Paul Turco.

Rebecca Holmes joins the Celebrate! West Hartford staff, taking over as the new Arts & Crafts Show Coordinator following the retirement of Barbara Belmont.

Applications are now being accepted for artists, non-profits, food vendors and sponsors to participate. More information can be found at the website: CelebrateWestHartford.com.

Celebrate! West Hartford is a two-day outdoor festival which takes place on the grounds of West Hartford Town Hall and draws nearly 40,000 visitors. Highlights of the festival include a juried Arts & Crafts Show with over 150 vendors, a Business & Non-Profit Expo featuring over 100 local businesses and community organizations, a Food Court offering a wide variety of ethnic cuisine and festival favorites, live music, a carnival and Sunday morning 5K race and Kids’ K FUNd Runs.