Holiday Closings & Hours of Operation

Press release:

The Town of West Hartford wishes you and your family a Happy Holiday season!

Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, there are a few changes in hours of operation.

TRASH COLLECTION – NO DELAY!

Since Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Sunday, the collection of trash and recyclable material will remain on schedule with no delay.

MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS

Municipal offices, including senior centers and the community center, will be closed in observance of the two holidays on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2.

The MDC recreational facilities will have limited hours for the holidays as well. The reservoirs located at 1420 Farmington Avenue and off Route 44/Albany Avenue will close at 12PM on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Those facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and will be open on New Year’s Day.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

West Hartford Public Schools will have its holiday break from Monday, December 26 to January 2, 2023. Students will return to school on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

LIBRARIES

Hours of operation at all three libraries are as follows:

December 24 – 10AM to 1PM

December 25 – Closed

January 1 – Closed

January 2 – Closed

PUBLIC SKATING

The Veterans Memorial Skating Rink will be closed on Christmas Day but will be open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Looking for something fun to do? Check out all the public skating sessions!

CORNERSTONE AQUATICS CENTER

Dec 24: 8AM – 2PM

Dec 25: Closed

Dec 31: 8AM – 2PM

Jan 1: Closed

ROCKLEDGE GOLF COURSE

The Golf Shop is open for holiday gift shopping including gift certificates, gift cards, golf clubs, apparel and much more. The shop is open Tuesday through Friday, December 23, 10:00AM to 2:00PM.

Walking trails on the golf course are now open! Dogs must be leashed. You can walk, jog, cross country ski, or snowshoe on the winter trails at Rockledge Golf Club. Trails are only open when the golf course is closed for the safety of the public. Click here for a map.

RECYCLING CENTER

The Yard Waste and Recycling Center will be closed in observance of the holidays on December 26, 2022 and January 2, 2023. The Yard Waste and Recycling Center is now closed on Saturdays. Service will resume on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Effective January 3, 2023, the Recycling Center’s new hours of operation will be 7:00AM to 3:00PM, Monday-Friday.

SPECIAL CARDBOARD & ELECTRONIC WASTE COLLECTION

A cardboard and e-waste collection will be held for West Hartford residents only on Tuesday, December 27th, Wednesday, December 28th and Thursday, December 29th, from 7AM to 4PM at the West Hartford Yard Waste and Recycling Center, 25 Brixton Street. (Please note that the recycling event will be canceled if we have inclement weather on the day prior or on the day of the recycling event as DPW crews would be needed to plow and keep roads safe.) No commercial waste is permitted.

This event is for cardboard and electronics only; all other disposal of recyclable items require an annual permit.

The Department of Public Works encourages residents to drop-off extra holiday cardboard and boxes and electronics to support the Town’s ongoing effort to reduce waste and promote recycling in our community. DPW and Take 2 Inc., a Waterbury-based electronics recycler, will be onsite to collect material, free of charge.

Please adhere to the following guidelines:

Break down and fold cardboard boxes flat.

Empty boxes of all Styrofoam, plastic bags and plastic film. Discard at home. Styrofoam is trash.

Holiday string lights are e-waste and will be collected (they are not allowed in curbside recycling barrels)

E-waste includes phones, cameras, electric cords, TVs, computers, hair dryers, toasters and more.

No air conditioners, dehumidifiers, mini-refrigerators or any product that contains Freon.

Cardboard is recycled into new, much needed products like boxes and tissue paper.

Thank you for helping the Town meet its goals to reduce trash and increase recycling!