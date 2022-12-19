Press Release:

New Application Streamlines Resident Interest in Joining Boards & Commissions

Members sought for vacancies on 13 boards

WEST HARTFORD, CT (Dec. 19, 2022) — The Town of West Hartford is seeking residents who are interested in serving the community through an appointment to one of its Boards and Commissions. A new on line, easy-to-use application form has been developed to initiate the process of expressing an interest in serving.

Volunteer boards and commissions provide advice and feedback to elected officials and leaders of town departments on matters that affect the welfare and quality of life in West Hartford.

While applications are accepted at any time for all Boards and Commissions, the Town is encouraging residents to apply where there are current vacancies. The following boards and commissions seek new members: Board of Assessment Appeals, Civilian Police Review Board, Fair Rent, Housing Authority, Human Rights, Library Board, Pedestrian & Bicycle, Parks & Recreation, Pension, Senior Citizen Advisory, Town Planning & Zoning, Veterans Affairs, West Hartford Prevention Council and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Information on all of West Hartford’s Boards and Commissions are found on the Town website at: https://www.westhartfordct.gov/government-services/boards-commisions . There, residents can find the agendas, minutes and meeting calendars of over thirty of the Town’s Boards and Commissions. Frequency of meetings vary from Board to Board, and some meet “as needed” such as Civilian Police Review Board and Fair Rent.

Residents are welcome to attend any of the Board and Commission meetings to learn more.

Mayor Shari Cantor said, “We are fortunate that in West Hartford, we have so many residents willing to share their expertise and knowledge on our Boards and Commissions. These Boards provide a valuable link from our community members to elected officials as important decisions are made within our Town – it is what makes West Hartford one of the best places to live.”

Interested West Hartford residents must be registered voters.

The ‘Expression of Interest’ form may be submitted electronically or by mail to:

Town Clerk’s Office, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107.