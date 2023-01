https://westhartfordcommunitytelevision.my.webex.com/westhartfordcommunitytelevision.my/j.php?MTID=m6cc3d5b5184f5a1146f98f2ab54b57be



Meeting number (access code): 2557 784 7051

Meeting password: K3p5PG5P2tn (53757457 from phones and video systems)



Join by phone:

+1-650-479-3208



I. Meeting Opening

 Call to Order

 Roll Call

 ... Join from the meeting linkMeeting number (access code): 2557 784 7051Meeting password: K3p5PG5P2tn (53757457 from phones and video systems)Join by phone:+1-650-479-3208I. Meeting Opening Call to Order Roll Call

Approval of November Meeting Minutes

II. Guests & Introduction - Roszena Haskins, Executive Director, Town of West

Hartford Office of Equity Advancement and Adrienne Billings-Smith, Equity

Coordinator, Town of West Hartford Office of Equity Advancement

III. Old Business

 Recommendations for West Hartford Town Hall Public Display of Arts & Culture

 Redevelopment of St. Brigid School/Community Center

 West Hartford Center Infrastructure Master Plan

 West Hartford Wayfinding Signage Plan

 Decorative Cylindrical Advertising (Webster Columns) & Town Promotional

Signage/Unity Green Banners

 Engagement & assistance for local artists and arts & culture organizations.

 Elmwood Amtrak Bridge Mural

 Playhouse on Park Ownership and Expansion Plan

IV. New Business – Commission members may introduce items for exploration and

discussion at the next Commission Meeting.

 Select a new Secretary

V. Public Comment

VI. Adjournment