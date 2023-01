Hearing: Ordinance Appropriating FY22-23 Funds for Purchase of Properties at 12 Brixton&705 Oakwood



Ordinance Appropriating an Amount not to Exceed $1,500,000 into the Capital

Improvement Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 for ...

the Purchase of and Improvements to

Properties Located at 12 Brixton Street and 705 Oakwood Avenue in West Hartford and

Authorizing the Issuance of Bonds of the Town in an Amount not to Exceed $1,500,000

to Finance the Appropriation and Pending the Issuance thereof the Making of

Temporary Borrowings for Such Purpose



Public Hearing:



Application filed on behalf of Blue Back Capital Partners and Charter Realty

Development Corp. owners and managing partners of Special Development District

#113, also known as Blue Back Square. The application requests an amendment to

the existing Special Development District Design Guidelines to create a new standard

for "Freestanding Shade Structures"



Town Council Meeting:



1. Call to Order

2. Proclamations

A. Proclamations

3. Public Forum

A. Any resident or taxpayer of the town may address the Council regarding any item on

the agenda which is not otherwise subject to public hearing.

4. Consent Calendar

A. Consent Calendar

5. Approval of Minutes

A. Town Council Meeting Minutes January 10, 2023

B. Public Hearing Minutes January 10, 2023 - Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a

Lease with WHFH Development Corporation for Property Located at 10-50 Starkel

Road

6. Unfinished Business

C. Resolution Authorizing the Purchase of Properties Located at 12 Brixton Street and

705 Oakwood Avenue

D. Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a Lease with WHFH Development

Corporation for Property Located at 10-50 Starkel Road

7. New Business

A. Resolution Amending the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budgets of the Community

Development Block Grant Fund and the Capital Projects Fund

B. Resolution Revising the Schedule of Fees for Various Recreational Facilities

C. Appointment of Lisa Lazarus as a Member of the Board of Assessors for a term to

expire December 31, 2026

D. Appointment of Joseph Stafford as a Member of the Board of Assessment Appeals

for a term to expire December 31, 2025

E. Appointment of Kerry Kelley as an Alternate Member of the Board of Assessment

Appeals a term to expire December 31, 2025

F. Appointment of Cara Paiuk and Mark Linabury as Members of the Human Rights

Commission for terms to expire December 31, 2025

G. Appointment of Andres Lopez, Jessica Goldstein and Narayan Paudel as Members

of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for terms to expire December 31, 2025

H. Appointment of John Wenz as a Member of the Pedestrian and Bicycle Commission

for a term to expire December 31, 2023

I. Appointment of Tracy Oni as a Member of the West Hartford Prevention Council for a

term to expire December 31, 2023

J. Appointment of Gretchen Levitz-Kimball as a Member of the West Hartford

Prevention Council for a term to expire December 31, 2025

K. Appointment of Eileen Rau as a Member of the Senior Citizens Advisory

Commission for a term to expire on December 31, 2027

L. Appointment of Inga Bowes as a Member of the Commission on Veterans’ Affairs for

a term to expire December 31, 2025

M. Appointment of Algis Kalvaitis as an Alternate Member of the Zoning Board of

Appeals for a term to expire December 31, 2027

N. Reappointment of Nichole Berklas, Nastajha Ortiz, Ashley Rigby and Alexis SafoAgyeman as Members of the Fair Rent Commission for terms to expire December 31,

2024

O. Communication from Town Clerk Essie Labrot resigning as Town/Council Clerk

effective April 7, 2023

P. Nomination and Appointment of Town/Council Clerk effective April 10, 2023 for a

term ending January 1, 2024

8. Reports of Town Manager

A. Town Manager's Report

9. Reports of Corporation Counsel

A. Corporation Counsel's Report

10. Communications

A. Communication from James Healy resigning from the Board of Assessors effective

January 13, 2023

11. Announcements

A. Announcements

12. Adjournment

A. Adjourn