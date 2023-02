1. Call to Order

A. Call to Order

2. Business Items

A. Resolution to Revise the Fund Balance Policy for the Town of West Hartford’s

General Fund

B. Resolution Appropriating Funds in the Capital Nonrecurring ...

Expenditure Fund for

Fire Vehicles

C. Resolution Appropriating Funds for Building Inspector and Senior Planner Positions

within the Department of Community Development

D. 2022 Grand List Report

E. Approval of Minutes - January 10, 2023

3. Communications

4. Staff Reports

A. Finance Department Update - Current Year Operating Budget Projection as of

December 31, 2022

B. Human Resources Update - February 2023

5. Future Agenda Items

6. Adjournment