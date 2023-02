Public Hearing:



Application of Steele Road, LLC to Amend the Boundaries of SDD #139 located at

243 Steele Road and SDD #33 located at 253-275 Steele Road and 2021 Albany

Avenue by Rezoning ...

a Portion of SDD #139 to SDD#33 and Rezoning a Portion of

SDD #33 to SDD #139



Town Council: