Please join West Hartford’s Department of Public works and find out which items should be placed into your recycling bin (What’s IN) and which items belong elsewhere (What’s OUT)! Guest ...

speakers are Sherill Baldwin and Emma MacDonald from the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). They will provide an overview of acceptable materials in CT’s mixed recycling program and answer questions about recycling. Please come learn with us!



Questions? contact Katherine Bruns, West Hartford’s Recycling Coordinator 860-561-8107 or Department of Public Works 860-561-8100