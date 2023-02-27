Parking Ban Begins at 5PM – DPW Preparing for Storm

Weather Update:

“The Department of Public Works is preparing for a winter storm that will bring 4-8 inches of snow to the area. The storm will begin tonight and last until early evening on Tuesday. Another system is expected to come through on Friday and continue into Saturday. Please keep sidewalks clear during these back-to-back storms.

A PARKING BAN BEGINS AT 5PM

A Parking Ban begins at 5PM, tonight, February 27, 2023 until further notice.

During a Parking Ban no on-street parking is allowed so that Public Works crews can remove snow from curb-to-curb. Cars left on the road create a safety hazard for all concerned. The owner will receive a fine and the car may be towed.

Please take this parking ban seriously and make safe plans for your vehicle.

OFF-STREET PARKING

Off-street municipal parking lots are open for your convenience. Pay-to-park fees will apply at municipal center parking lots and parking garages. Motorists may register their plate using one of the kiosks INSIDE the garage or use a mobile app (ie. Flowbird app or PassportParking app).

School lots may be used only if school is canceled for the day. We ask that cars park close together, meaning do not to leave parking spaces between cars. This helps DPW clear snow efficiently.

ENFORCEMENT

The West Hartford Police Department will be proactively assisting the Department of Public Works to ensure that the roads are clear of illegally parked vehicles. Cars in violation of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed.

Snow removal contractors are reminded not to push snow from driveways and private parking lots into the street.

OVERNIGHT PARKING OMIT DISABLED

The on-line overnight parking omit system will be disabled beginning at 5PM on Monday, February 27, 2023 until the parking ban is over.

SIDEWALKS

Per Town ordinance, West Hartford property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from the sidewalk along their property line within 12 hours after the storm or sunrise, whichever is later, and keeping them clear of snow and ice. Heavily used sidewalks near schools and public buildings, and the commercial areas are particularly important. To report a snow clearing violation, please call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

TRASH COLLECTION

Trash collection will remain on schedule. We will continue to monitor the forecast and if anything changes we will let you know. Please keep in mind these tips:

Place barrels about 4 feet back from the curb so they are not in the way of snow clean up

Pick up times WILL CHANGE. Have barrels at the curb by 6AM. Trucks will not be able to make multiple passes during winter weather events.

Tell a neighbor. Help a neighbor.

HYDRANTS

Please help the Fire Department and protect neighboring properties by shoveling around fire hydrants.

Thank you for your cooperation. Be safe.”