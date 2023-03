1. Call to Order

2. Proclamations

A. Proclamations

3. Public Forum

A. Any resident or taxpayer of the town may address the Council regarding any item on

the agenda which is not otherwise subject to ...

public hearing.

4. Consent Calendar

5. Approval of Minutes

A. Town Council Meeting Minutes March 8, 2023

B. Public Hearing Minutes February 14, 2023 - Application of Steele Road, LLC to

Amend the Boundaries of SDD #139 located at 243 Steele Road and SDD #33 located

at 253-275 Steele Road and 2021 Albany Avenue by Rezoning a Portion of SDD #139

to SDD#33 and Rezoning a Portion of SDD #33 to SDD #139

6. Unfinished Business

7. New Business

A. Resolution Appropriating a Connecticut Department of Transportation, Local

Transportation Capital Improvement Program Grant to Support the Construction of the

Trout Brook Trail – Phase 6

B. Resolution Appropriating Grant Funds from the Federal Emergency Management

Agency Emergency Food and Shelter Program

C. Appointment of Abdul Rahman Rayan as a Member of the West Hartford Housing

Authority for a term to expire December 31, 2027

8. Reports of Town Manager

A. Town Manager's Report

9. Reports of Corporation Counsel

A. Corporation Counsel's Report

10. Communications

A. Communication from Veronica Badiola resigning from the Civilian Police Review

Board effective March 10, 2023

B. Communication from Ken Livingston resigning from the Pedestrian and Bicycle

Commission effective March 14, 2023

C. SDD#158-R1-23 – 950 Trout Brook Drive - Notice of Town Planner’s intention to

approve, pursuant to section 177-44C (9)(b)(c)(d)(e), a request filed on behalf of West

Hartford Partners, LLC, for revisions to the approved Special Development District plan

(SDD #158) located at 950 Trout Brook Drive. The request is for architectural,

landscape, parking space arrangement and the location of accessory structures

changes.

11. Announcements

12. Adjournment

A. Adjourn