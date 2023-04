Ordinance Amending the Special Flood Hazard Area Standards

1. Meeting Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

2. Presentation

A. Ordinance Amending the Special Flood Hazard Area Standards

3. Public Comments

A. Questions and Comments from ...

Councilors and Members of the Public

4. Adjournment

A. Adjourn



Ordinance Concerning Outdoor Dining

1. Meeting Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

2. Presentation

A. Ordinance Concerning Outdoor Dining

3. Public Comments

A. Questions and Comments from Councilors and Members of the Public

4. Adjournment

A. Adjourn



Application filed on behalf of Steele Road, LLC, owner of 243 Steele

Road, located within Special Development District (SDD) #139. The

application seeks permission to amend the existing SDD, a 190 unit

multifamily residential complex, through the addition of a new building

containing 18 units, along with associated parking, landscaping and

site amenities changes.

1. Meeting Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

2. Presentation

A. Application filed on behalf of Steele Road, LLC, owner of 243 Steele Road, located

within Special Development District (SDD) #139. The application seeks permission to

amend the existing SDD, a 190 unit multifamily residential complex, through the

addition of a new building containing 18 units, along with associated parking,

landscaping and site amenities changes.

3. Public Comments

4. Adjournment

A. Adjourn



Town Council Meeting:



1. Call to Order

2. Proclamations

A. Proclamations

3. Public Forum

A. Any resident or taxpayer of the town may address the Council regarding any item on

the agenda which is not otherwise subject to public hearing.

4. Consent Calendar

A. Consent Calendar

5. Approval of Minutes

A. Town Council Meeting Minutes March 28, 2023

B. Town Council Public Hearing Minutes March 27, 2023 and April 3, 2023 - Budget FY

2023-2024

C. Town Council and Board of Education Budget Workshop Meeting Minutes March 30,

2023

6. Unfinished Business

A. Application filed on behalf of Steele Road, LLC, owner of 243 Steele Road, located

within Special Development District (SDD) #139. The application seeks permission to

amend the existing SDD, a 190 unit multifamily residential complex, through the

addition of a new building containing 18 units, along with associated parking,

landscaping and site amenities changes.

B. Ordinance Amending the Special Flood Hazard Area Standards

C. Ordinance Concerning Outdoor Dining

7. New Business

A. Resolution Appropriating Additional Grant Funds Awarded under the Sustainable

Materials Management Grant Program

8. Reports of Town Manager

A. Town Manager's Report

9. Reports of Corporation Counsel

A. Corporation Counsel's Report

10. Communications

11. Announcements

A. Announcements

12. Adjournment

A. Adjourn