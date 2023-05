1. Call to Order

2. Proclamations

3. Public Forum

A. Any resident or taxpayer of the town may address the Council regarding any item on

the agenda which is not otherwise subject to ...

public hearing.

4. Consent Calendar

5. Approval of Minutes

A. Town Council Meeting Minutes April 25, 2023

B. Town Council Public Hearing Minutes April 11, 2023 - Ordinance Amending the

Special Flood Hazard Area Standards

C. Town Council Public Hearing Minutes April 11, 2023 - Ordinance Concerning

Outdoor Dining

D. Town Council Public Hearing Minutes April 11, 2023 - Application filed on behalf of

Steele Road, LLC, owner of 243 Steele Road, located within Special Development

District (SDD) #139.

6. Unfinished Business

7. New Business

A. Ordinance Amending Multifamily Residential Parking Requirements

B. Ordinance Amending Certain Requirements for Accessory Dwelling Units

C. Ordinance Amending the Application Approval Procedures for Special Use Permits

D. Resolution Appropriating American Rescue Plan Act Grant Funds

E. Resolution Setting Town Council Meeting Dates for July and August 2023

F. Appointment of William Thompson III as an Alternate Member of the Civilian Police

Review Board for a term to expire December 31, 2025

G. Appointment of Kathleen Costello Hindman as a Regular Member of the Civilian

Police Review Board for a term to expire December 31, 2024

8. Reports of Town Manager

A. Town Manager's Report

9. Reports of Corporation Counsel

A. Corporation Counsel's Report

10. Communications

A. SDD#152-R1-23 – 10 Berkshire Road - Notice of Town Planner’s intention to

approve, pursuant to section 177-44C (9)(b)(d)(e), a request filed on behalf of 47 Pratt

Street, LLC, for revisions to the approved Special Development District plan (SDD

#152) located at 10 Berkshire Road. The request is for minor architectural, landscape,

and the location of accessory structures changes.

B. SDD#154-R1-23 – 920-924 Farmington Avenue - Notice of Town Planner’s intention

to approve, pursuant to section 177-44C (9)(b)(e), a request filed on behalf of

Farmington Avenue Acquisitions, LLC, for revisions to the approved Special Development

District plan (SDD #154) located at 920-924 Farmington Avenue. The request is for

minor changes to the landscape and the location of accessory structures.

11. Announcements

12. Executive Session

A. Pending litigation, to wit: Gabriella Farrell, PPA Sheree Shields Farrell and Brian

Farrell v. West Hartford Public Schools Board of Education and Town of West Hartford,

Docket No. HHD-CV-17-6083415-S.

13. Adjournment

A. Adjourn