I. Meeting Opening



Order



· Roll Call



· Approval of March Meeting Minutes



II. Public Comment



III. Old Business



· WHy West Hartford Arts & Culture Calendar



· Places & Spaces for Local Artists



· “What’s Good WeHa”



· Mission Statement Vote - “The West Hartford Arts Commission seeks to enrich our community by discovering places and spaces for local artists to share and showcase their work, while fostering connections among residents, businesses, and the arts.”



· West Hartford Center Infrastructure Master Plan & West Hartford Wayfinding Signage Plan



IV. New Business - Commission members may introduce items for exploration and discussion at the next Commission Meeting.



V. Adjournment