Call to Order

A. Roll Call

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Revision to Agenda Order

II.



III.

Public Communications: Comments from the public. Board members do not respond to

comments. (3 minutes per individual)

Non-Staff Communications and Report

1. ...

Reports from Student Board Representatives



IV. Unfinished Business

A. Proposed Calendar for the 2024-2025 School Year – Second Reading

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education accept and approve as a Second and

Final Reading the proposed calendar for the 2024-2025 school year

V. New Business

A. State of Connecticut Healthy Food Certification – 2023-24

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education adopt the following motions:

● Pursuant to C.G.S. Section 10-215f, the Board of Education certifies that all food

items offered for sale to students in the schools under its jurisdiction, and not

exempted from the Connecticut Nutrition Standards published by the Connecticut

State Department of Education, will comply with the Connecticut Nutrition

Standards during the period of July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. This

certification shall include all food offered for sale to students separately from

reimbursable meals at all times and from all sources, including but not limited to,

school stores, vending machines, school cafeterias, culinary programs, and any

fundraising activities on school premises sponsored by the school or non-school

organizations and groups.

● The Board of Education will allow the sale to students of food items that do not

meet the Connecticut Nutrition Standards and beverages not listed in Section

10-221q of the Connecticut General Statutes provided that the following conditions



are met: 1) the sale is in connection with an event occurring after the end of the

regular school day or on the weekend; 2) the sale is at the location of the event; and

3) the food and beverage items are not sold from a vending machine or school

store. An “event” is an occurrence that involves more than just a regularly

scheduled practice, meeting, or extracurricular activity. For example, soccer games,

school plays, and interscholastic debates are events but soccer practices, play

rehearsals, and debate team meetings are not. The “regular school day” is the period

from midnight before to 30 minutes after the end of the official school day.

“Location” means where the event is being held, and must be the same place as the

food and beverage sales.

B. Revision of Authorized Signers of the ED-099 Agreement for Child Nutrition Programs

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education designate Paul Vicinus as authorized

to sign the ED-099 Agreement for Child Nutrition Programs and claims for

reimbursement and, in his absence, that Elizabeth Hewitt be authorized to sign claims for

reimbursement.

C. Motion by Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, Jason Chang, and Gayle Harris to Accept

Revised Bylaws 8355 and 8357 -- First Reading

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education accept as a First Reading the

following bylaws which were revised by the Board Policy Subcommittee:

8355--Meeting Conduct/Public Comment

8357--Agenda, Minutes, and Reports—Order of Business



VI. Staff Communications and Reports

A. Superintendent’s Report

B. Staff Reports and Board Discussions

1. Personnel Report

Background: Mr. Julio Duarte will report.



VII. Routine Matters

A. Approval of Minutes

1. Approval of the Minutes of the May 2, 2023 Regular Board of Education meeting

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education approve the minutes of the

Regular Board of Education meeting of May 2, 2023



VIII. Information and Reports

A. Board Members: Communications and Reports

1. Reports from Other Boards and Organizations

2. Other Information and Discussions



IX. Future Business

A. Announcement of Future Meeting Dates

1. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Regular Board of Education meeting, 7:00 p.m., Town Hall, 50

South Main Street, Legislative Chamber, room 314



B. Request for Future Agenda Items

X. Comments from Visitors – 3 minutes per individual, 21 minutes per subject matter

XI. Executive Session

XII. Adjournment