Community Wide Photo/Video Request

Community Photo/Video Request: WHCi is working on a public affairs show about bears answering questions like What is normal bear activity? What should you do if you encounter a bear? If you have video or photos of a bear around town, please help us by sharing your video or photo. Contact us or post here in the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uNM0CYAlS3dQNbLoQuSnlTcpzwvxoq0x?usp=drive_link

In the meantime, we have made the raw videos for “Be Bear Aware” available on the station’s YouTube channel for informational and community safety purposes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7iDUvN5y2AoOf_DTzihQJW037bICXg_I