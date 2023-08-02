 
 
Now61°F

Cart

What's new

Community Wide Photo/Video Request

August 2, 2023by West Hartford Community Interactive

Community Photo/Video Request: WHCi is working on a public affairs show about bears answering questions like What is normal bear activity? What should you do if you encounter a bear? If you have video or photos of a bear around town, please help us by sharing your video or photo. Contact us or post here in the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uNM0CYAlS3dQNbLoQuSnlTcpzwvxoq0x?usp=drive_link

In the meantime, we have made the raw videos for “Be Bear Aware” available on the station’s YouTube channel for informational and community safety purposes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7iDUvN5y2AoOf_DTzihQJW037bICXg_I

Share on social networks

by West Hartford Community Interactive

West Hartford Community Interactive is a local media hub that actively listens and connects townspeople with community, government and school resources. We provide residents with a forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression.

previous
August 2023 Programming Schedule and Highlights
For the community, by the community

Copyright 2022 West Hartford Community Interactive